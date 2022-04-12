Pohela Boishakh is the celebration of the New Year according to the Bengali calendar which follows the solar cycle and the Hindu calendar. Also called Noboborsho or Bengali New year, the festival's history is said to stem from the time of Mughal emperor Akbar. The day marks the end of the financial year and people close their ledgers and start with new ones they used to celebrate by distributing sweets. The day is also to mark the beginning of new hope and aspirations and start the new year with a lot of excitement. This year Pohela Boishakh 2022 will be celebrated on April 15, Friday. Bohag Bihu 2022 Food: 5 Easy Traditional Recipes To Make for Assamese New Year Celebrations.

Over time the festival has become a major celebration in Bengali communities all across the world. The festival is celebrated in West Bengal, parts of Assam and is a national holiday in Bangladesh. The day is filled with joy and merriment all around and is deeply rooted in tradition and customs. Food and decor are very essential parts of the celebration of Pohela Boishakh. So, let's take a look at some incredibly delicious recipes that you can make for Pohela Boishakh. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Date: When Is Bengali New Year? Know Significance, History and Celebrations Related to Noboborsho.

5 Traditional Bengali Recipes For Pohela Boishakh 2022

1. Aloo Posto

One of the signature dishes of Bengali cuisine, Aloo Posto is a simple potato dish that is fried with poppy seeds and simple spices and the dish is a great pairing with parathas.

2. Kosha Mangsho

Made with mutton, while simmering it packed full of spices, Kosha Mangsho is a very popular dish around the time of Boishakh and other festivities. Mutton becomes tender and delicious in a blend of aromatic spices.

3. Paneer Payesh

Paneer Payesh is a sweet dish made with Chena and milk. It is essentially a type of Kheer topped with Kesar and dry fruits. It is a popular Bengali dessert and cardamom is an essential part of the item.

4. Daab Chingri

A special shrimp dish made using a unique technique by marinating the shrimp in spices and then cooking it inside a tender coconut. The dish is full of flavour and amazement.

5. Basanti Pulao

Also known as Mishti Pulao, Basanti rice is a festive offering made for poojas and on Durga Puja as well. The pulao is rich with cashew and raisins and has a little bit of a sweet flavour to it.

Pohela Boishakh not only offers a fresh start for businesses but also offers hope and prosperity in the life of people and is also the promise of new beginnings.

