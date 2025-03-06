Premanand Govind Sharan, famously known as Premanand Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader and a devoted follower of Radha Rani, is a name that resonates deeply in the hearts of many. His influence spans far and wide, drawing countless devotees to his bhajans and satsangs, where they seek spiritual solace and inspiration. Known for his unwavering devotion and profound wisdom, Premanand Ji Maharaj has become one of the most prominent saints of our time. If you are looking for Premanand Ji Maharaj quotes, images and HD wallpapers, we have your back! In this article, we bring you Premanand Ji Maharaj quotes, sayings, HD images, wallpapers, messages and greetings for free download online. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Along With Daughter Vamika and Son Akaay Visit Premanand Maharaj At Vrindavan Dham.

The journey of Premanand Ji Maharaj into spirituality is as fascinating as it is inspiring. It is believed that Lord Shiva himself once appeared before Maharaj Ji, an event that set the course for his spiritual path. Following this divine encounter, Premanand Ji Maharaj left his home and moved to the sacred land of Vrindavan, a place closely associated with Lord Krishna and Radha.

Born as Anirudh Kumar Pandey in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Premanand Ji Maharaj hails from a devout Brahmin family. His father, Shri Shambhu Pandey, was a religious man who practiced daily worship, while his mother, Smt. Rama Devi, also supported the spiritual ethos of their home. His grandfather had been the first in the family to take sanyas, and his elder brother was equally committed to spirituality, reciting the Bhagavad Gita daily. This environment of devotion deeply influenced Premanand Ji during his formative years. We have for you some of the best Premanand Ji Maharaj quotes, images and HD wallpapers.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “No Person Gives You Sorrow; Rather, Your Karma Manifests As Sorrow Through That Person.”

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “There’s Only One Way To Calm Anger. Instead of Thinking About What Their Duty Is Towards Us, We Should Think About What Our Duty Is Towards Them.”

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Chant the Lord’s Name Not by Counting, but by Immersing Yourself in It.”

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Those Whose Mouths Are Devoid of the Lord’s Name, Though Alive, Are Dead in Speech.”

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Do Not Torment the Sorrowful, for They Will Cry; if the Lord of the Sorrowful Hears, What Will Become of You?”

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Love Is the Essence of Life. Life Is Incomplete Without Love.”

Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “True Happiness Is in the Soul. Happiness Is Attained Only by Keeping the Mind Calm. The Mind Becomes Calm Only Through Devotion to God.”

At a young age, Premanand Ji’s spiritual inclination began to take shape. Around the age of 10, while still in the 5th grade, he started studying the Bhagavad Gita, an act that ignited a growing curiosity towards spiritual knowledge. By the time he was 13, his determination to lead a life of celibacy and devotion was clear. At this point, he made the bold decision to leave his home and embrace the path of a sanyasi, adopting the name Aryan Brahmachari.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).