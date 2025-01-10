A video has gone viral on social media where Indian national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, along with son Akaay and daughter Vamika, visited Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj at his Vrindavan Dham. The viral video comes after Virat Kohli had a poor show with the bat in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. In the first Test, Kohli smashed a century in Perth but failed to carry on his form in the remainder of the series. After he failed in BGT 2024-25, many cricket pundits suggested Kohli to play some Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for his state team Delhi. Will Virat Kohli Play in County Championship 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star Indian Cricketer Featuring in England's Domestic First-Class Competition.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Visited At Vrindavan Dham To Meet Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/6BSFVSaDtr — NRS (@infinitynishant) January 10, 2025

Kohli and Anushka Along With Their Children At Vrindavan Dham

Virat Kohli और Anushka Sharma की पूज्य महाराज जी से क्या वार्ता हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/WyKxChE8mC — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) January 10, 2025

