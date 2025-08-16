Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, who were at the centre of an INR 60 crore cheating case involving a Mumbai-based businessman, shifted all attention to their recent Vrindavan visit to meet revered spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. The couple became a subject of intense discussion after a video from their Vrindavan visit went viral. In the video, Kundra can be seen offering one of his kidneys to Premanand Maharaj, who, during their interaction, revealed that both his kidneys had failed and he has been living with the condition for more than 10 years. What many saw as an act of selflessness was dismissed by others as a "PR stunt." The businessman has now addressed the criticism. ‘Kabhi Main Aapke Kaam…’: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Offers His Kidney to Premanand Maharaj During Vrindavan Visit; Here’s How the Saint Responded to His Selfless Gesture (Watch Video).

Raj Kundra Responds to Backlash Over His Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj

Taking to his Instagram story on August 15, Raj Kundra hit back at trolls targeting him for offering one of his kidneys to Premanand Maharaj, stating that compassion shouldn't be judged as a publicity stunt. He also urged people to "judge less and love more." He wrote, "Strange world we live in - when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another's life, its mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, many people may adopt it."

He added, "I'm not defined by the labels the media or the trolls throw at me. My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your criticism. Judge less, love more - you might just save a life too."

Raj Kundra Reacts to Trolls Targeting Him for Offering Kidney to Spiritual Guru Premanand Maharaj

How Did Premanand Maharaj React to Raj Kundra’s Selfless Offer?

After Raj Kundra offered one of his kidneys to Premanand Maharaj, the spiritual guru thanked him for his kind thoughts but rejected it, saying, "It is enough for me that you remain healthy and happy. I am going nowhere because of the kidney problem until my time comes. And when the time comes, we have to accept it." ‘Malicious Attempt To Defame My Clients’: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Advocate Prashant Patil Issues Statement After Actress and Her Businessman Husband Booked in INR 60 Crore Cheating Case.

Check Out Raj Kundra’s Viral Video Below

Raj Kundra last appeared in Prime Video's reality show The Traitors. If the latest reports are to be believed, the 49-year-old businessman might participate in Salman Khan's upcoming show Bigg Boss 19.

