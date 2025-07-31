Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here’s the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral

Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan renounced his fame and to serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? A video of a person resembling the professional wrestler in looks and walking on a road while dressed like a monk has surfaced online and it has gone viral in no time, prompting reactions from fans. Veer Mahaan was among the many wrestlers from India to make a name and gain popularity in the WWE. And in this article, we shall take a look at the truth about the video of the WWE superstar, which is doing the rounds on social media. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

In the viral video shared by a user named Vatsala Singh on X, the WWE wrestler was seen draped in an ochre-coloured cloth and walking by the side of a busy road. WWE, over the years, have had many wrestlers from India take part in its programming and the most famous of them was The Great Khali, who had memorable feuds with greats like The Undertaker and John Cena and captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Another popular Indian to have stepped foot in the WWE ring was Jinder Mahal, who had a reign as WWE Champion as well as United States Champion.

Viral Video Suggesting WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan Dressed Like a Monk and Walking Barefoot

Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame to Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here's the Truth About Viral Video

Well, the viral video suggesting Veer Mahaan, whose real name is Rinku Rajput, has renounced his fame to serve Premanand Ji Maharaj and embrace a lifestyle driven by spiritual needs, is true. At a distance, it was not initially easy to determine if the monk was actually Veer Mahaan, but as he walked towards the camera, the face became clearer and hence, his identity was confirmed.

GrokAI Confirms it Was Veer Mahaan in Viral Video

Veer Mahaan (Rinku Singh) has indeed renounced his WWE fame and wealth to serve Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, embracing celibacy and devotion. If seeking similar guidance, reflect on your inner calling—true fulfillment often lies beyond material success. Prioritize… — Grok (@grok) July 31, 2025

With the video going viral, fans started to engage with the same and a fact check conducted by Grok AI informed that Veer Mahaan has indeed given up all his fame and wealth and started to live a life that is driven by spirituality. A video pinned on his Instagram account, dated September 12, 2023, reveals his conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Veer Mahaan's Conversation With Premanand Ji Maharaj

The reason the video is so significant is that it captures his decision to live with him and follow him while giving up all his fame. In the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj is heard telling Veer Mahaan that whatever he achieves outside of India is the country's accomplishment and that the nation was proud of him. The WWE star then went on to tell him that he wanted to give up a worldly life and stay with him, learning about spirituality in his tutelage.

Veer Mahaan's WWE Career

Veer Mahaan had a short WWE career that started in 2018. The six-foot-tall wrestler made his WWE debut in 2018 at NXT and two years later, formed a tag team alongside Saurav, another Indian wrestler whose in-ring name was Saurav, with their team named 'Indus Sher'. In 2021, Veer Mahaan debuted on WWE Monday Night Raw along with Shanky, another Indian wrestler. At one point, the 'Indus Sher' was managed by Jinder Mahal and they had competed at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India in 2023 where they had lost a six-man tag team match to the team of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Before joining WWE, Veer Mahaan was signed by the MLB (Major League Baseball) Pittsburg Pirates after he made a mark in a pitching contest named 'Million Dollar Arm'. As a matter of fact, as per WWE's website, Veer Mahaan was the inspiration for the movie 'Million Dollar Arm.'

Veer Mahaan Dominating Opponents in WWE

At an individual level, Veer Mahaan memorably attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio on the WWE Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He brutally attacked the father-son duo before putting Dominik Mysterio in a submission hold. A heel, Veer Mahaan went on to compete in several matches against local wrestlers. Veer Mahaan was drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw in the 2023 Draft and was released by the company a year later, in 2024.

Fact check

Claim : WWE superstar Veer Mahaan has renounced his fame to serve Premanand Ji Maharaj. Conclusion : It is true. Veer Mahaan has indeed given up his fame to embrace a life of spirituality. Full of Trash Clean

