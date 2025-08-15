Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra have been grabbing headlines after they were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The duo were accused of cheating businessman Deepak Kothari of INR 60.48 crore in a loan cum investment deal. Amid the legal drama surrounding the case, Shilpa and Raj travelled to Mathura and paid a visit to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. In one of the videos from their meeting going viral online, Raj Kundra could be seen making a heartfelt offer to donate one of his kidneys to the saint. ‘Malicious Attempt To Defame My Clients’: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Advocate Prashant Patil Issues Statement After Actress and Her Businessman Husband Booked in INR 60 Crore Cheating Case.

Raj Kundra Offers to Donate His Kidney to Premanand Maharaj

In videos going viral on the internet, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra can be seen carefully listening to Premanand Maharaj's wise words. During the conversation, the revered saint also revealed that both his kidneys had failed and that he had been living in the condition for more than a decade. Hearing about his illness, Raj Kundra made an emotional offering to Premanand Ji that left everyone at the ashram surprised.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Raj Kundra could be heard telling Premanand Maharaj, "Aaj ka youth aur generation, sab aap ko follow kar rahe hai. Aap jo gyaan dete hai, bohot helpful hai aane wali peedi ke lie." Further sharing that he had no questions for Premanand ji, Kundra made a heartfelt offer to guruji and said, "Mai jaan tha hoon pichel 10-20 saal se kidney failure ke saath chal rahe ho. Main aaj kehna chahta hoon, kabhi mai aapke kaam aa sakta hoon toh ek kidney meri aapke naam." (I know about your health condition and if I can ever be of any help to you, one of my kidneys is yours."

Raj Kundra Offers One of Kidney’s to Premanand Ji Maharaj

What Was Premanand Maharaj’s Response?

Thanking Raj Kundra was his selfless offer, Premanand Maharaj said, "Nahi nahi, tum swasth raho, sukhi raho, prasanna raho. Mai bhagwaan ke kripa se ekdum swasth hoon. Jab tak unka bulava nahi aayega, tab tak ye kidney humko le nahi jaeygi, aur jab bulawa aajayega, toh jiska aata hai, usko to jaana padta hai. Aapka ye sadbhaav hum hriday se sweekar karte hai." (It is enough for me that you remain healthy and happy. I am going nowhere because of the kidney problem until my time comes. And when the time comes, we have to accept it. I sincerely accept your goodwill."

During their conversation, Shilpa Shetty questioned Premanand ji about the practice of chanting "Radha" and sought guidance on how to perform it. The saint replied that chanting Radha regularly will help one get rid of one's problems, and following the upadesh (advice) of sants (saints) will lead to a prosperous life. 'Abhi to Thik Hai' Virat Kohli Responds to Premanand Ji Maharaj on Being Asked if He Is Happy After Retirement From Test Cricket (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan

Premanand Maharaj is one of the most respected and followed spiritual saints in the country. Apart from his deep knowledge about the divine, he is quite popular for his charming personality. Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of Guruji's regular visitors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).