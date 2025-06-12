Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most grand spiritual festivals, and it is celebrated with love, devotion, and happiness. People in Puri, Odisha, especially commemorate this festival, which is significant in Hindu tradition. Do you know that this Jagannath Rath Yatra is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu? From the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, massive chariots are decorated with wood, flowers, and more. It is Lord Jagannath's annual journey with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, let's learn more about Lord Jagannath’s favourite fruit in this article. Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Time As per Odia Calendar: Know History, Rituals and Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Journey of Devotion and Cultural Heritage.

During this significant festival, all the deities wear new clothes. Not only this, but the Jagannath temple is also entirely decorated with lights, flowers, rangolis and more. The priest in the temple offers the chappie bhog to god with his favourite food, chenna poda. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Travel Guide: Top Things To Do and Places To Visit For Spiritual Trip to the Sacred City of Odisha.

What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit?

The favourite fruit of lord Jagannath is the jackfruit, as per the Mythological beliefs.

The Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love for Jackfruit

There is a mythological link between Lord Jagannath and the jackfruit. According to mythological legends, Raghudas was a boy who lived in Siimha Dwaaram. He was a true believer in Lord Jagannath and used to live in a small house. Once, during the nighttime, Lord Jagannath had a dream in which he showed his love and desire to eat a jackfruit. At that time, Raghudas did not have it in his home and asked Jagannath to get it from his neighbours.

At that time, Jagannath said he preferred to steal and eat it. Then he got it from the king's garden. Jagannath asked Raghunath to reach the top of the tree, cut the fruit, and give it to him. As per Jagannath's instructions, Raghudas did the same, but Jagannath vanished, leaving him alone. Raghudas was caught by one of the soldiers in the king's garden. Then, he explained everything to the king and asked him to send the jackfruits to the Jagannath temple.

Lord Jagannath and his love for jackfruit are all about devotion, divine playfulness, and myth, which shows how even the simple things in life can bring so much joy and love.

Do you know that it is believed that jackfruit trees grow in large numbers, especially in and around Puri? So this year, if you're also travelling to Jagannath temple, do not forget to get some jackfruits for Lord Jagannath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).