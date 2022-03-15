Purim is a cheery Jewish festival that is also known as the Feast of Lots. The holiday commemorates the survival of the Jews from the persecution during the Persian Empire. According to the Hebrew calendar, Purim is celebrated annually on the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar. This year the Jewish Feast of Lots begins on Wednesday night, i.e on March 16, and continues through Thursday, March 17. The festival is considered to be the most mysterious of Hebraic holidays. The origin of the festival goes back to the 4th century BCE. Let's see how and from where this holiday came into existence.

History Of Purim

The word Purim is roughly translated as 'Lots' in the ancient Persian language. The story behind marking the holiday is related to the biblical Book of Esther when the Jew-hating Haman was appointed prime minister of the empire under King Ahasuerus. It all started when Mordechai, Jewish leader and also King's second wife's cousin refused to bow down to Haman. Cruel Haman was incensed and he asked King Ahasuerus to issue a decree ordering the extermination of all the Jews on the 13th of Adar, a date chosen by a lottery Haman made. Mordechai influenced all the Jews, convincing them to repent, fast, and pray to God. After the incident, finally, Haman was hanged at the feast which was organised by Mordechai in which Esther also revealed her Jewish identity to the king. And finally, Mordechai became the new prime minister.

Purim Significance And Traditions

On the day of Purim, Jew people make many delicious food items like the triangular pastries called hamantaschen. Jews also eat seeds, nuts, legumes, a special bread, Arany Galuska which is a yummy dessert, and green vegetables. It is also customary for children and adults to dress up in funky costumes and masks. On the day before Purim, it is a tradition to fast, commemorating Esther’s fasting and praying to God that he saved his people. In addition to the miracle of Jewish survival in the Persian Empire despite the efforts of enemies, the Jewish holiday celebrates God’s intimate involvement in every aspect of this world.

