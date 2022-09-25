Riyadh, September 23: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other countries in the middle east will look for the new moon today (September 25). It is because the moon sighting will decide whether the next Islamic month of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 will begin from September 26 or September 27. Based on the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other middle eastern countries, date of Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 (Mawlid) will be decided. Rabi Ul Awwal 2022: Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on This Day; Eid Milad Un Nabi Date To Be Announced.

For those who don't know, a new Islamic month begins after the new moon is sighted on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences the next day. For Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries in the middle east, 29th day of the ongoing Safar month falls on September 25. Therefore, if the new moon is sighted on September 25, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other middle eastern countries will begin from September 26.

In case the moon remains invisible, ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days on September 26. Subsequently, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 will start from September 27. Muslims observed Eid Milad Un Nabi on 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal month to commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

If the moon is sighted today and Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 begins from September 26, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other middle eastern countries will be observed on October 7. If Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will be observed on October 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).