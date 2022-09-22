New Delhi, September 22: Rabi Ul Awwal, also spelt as Rabi al-Awwal, is the third month of Islamic calendar. Currently, Safar, the second month, is ongoing in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will look for the new moon this month end to mark the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the beginning of a new month. It will also determine the date of Eid Milad Un Nabi, also known as Mawlid, which is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Scroll down to know the expected date of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 start and Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022. Navratri 2022 Greetings & HD Wallpapers: Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Wishes To Send on First Day of Sharad Navratri.

Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh:

A new Islamic month begins when the new moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. Subsequently, the new month begins the next day. For Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Safar 29 will fall on Monday, September 26. Accordingly, if the moon is sighted on September 26, Rabil Ul Awwal 2022 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin from September 27. If the moos is not sighted on September 26, Safar month will complete 30 days and Rabil Ul Awwal 2022 will commence from September 28. Rabi Ul Awwal 2022: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries in Middles East on This Day; Eid Milad Un Nabi Date To Be Decided.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh:

A large section of Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh believes Prophet Mohammed was born on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. Hence, they celebrate his birthday on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. The celebration is called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be decided based on the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal month. If Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 begins from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will fall on October 8. If Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from September 28, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will be observed on October 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).