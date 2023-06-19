Raja Parba, also known as Mithuna Sankranti, is a traditional festival celebrated primarily in the Indian state of Odisha. It is a three-day festival that marks the onset of the agricultural monsoon season, specifically the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna (mid-June).

Raja Parba 2023 will be observed from Wednesday, June 14, to Friday, June 16. It is predominantly a celebration of womanhood and fertility. During Raja Parba, women and girls are the main focus of the festivities. They indulge in traditional activities and rituals to symbolize fertility, rejuvenation, and the menstrual cycle. The festival is seen as a way of honouring Mother Earth and celebrating the power of women. As you observe Raja Parba 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Know Mithuna Sankranti Traditions, Mythology and Significance of Celebrating the Three-Day-Long Festival of Womanhood.

The first day of Raja Parba is called Pahili Raja, which is dedicated to preparing for the festival. Women clean their homes, bathe, and decorate themselves with new clothes and jewellery. Swings are also set up in the villages, and women enjoy swinging on them. The second day is known as Raja Sankranti or Mithuna Sankranti. On this day, women do not perform any household chores or work in the fields. They take a break and engage in games, sports, and cultural activities. People wear new clothes, and traditional games like kabaddi, pot-breaking, and swinging are organized. The third day is called Basi Raja, which marks the completion of the festival. Women break their fasts and offer special prayers to the goddess Earth. They also immerse themselves in rivers or ponds as a way of rejuvenating and purifying their bodies. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Here is a vast range collection of messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Raja Parba 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Raja Parba 2023 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rend the Sky with Merry Songs, Eat Cakes And Share The Joy of Raja Parba With Your Near And Dear Ones.

Raja Parba 2023 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy The Delicious Poda Pitha With Your Family And Loved Ones And Celebrate The Festival of Raja Parba With Zeal & Enthusiasm!

Raja Parba 2023 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Raja Parba to All Odia Brothers and Sisters!

Raja Parba 2023 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Earth Fulfils All Your Dreams on The Occasion of Raja Parba. Happy Mithuna Sankranti.

Raja Parba 2023 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare Suraj Ki Lali, Jindagi Me Aaye Khushiyo Ki Bahar, Aapko Mubarak Ho Rajo Ka Tyohaar.

During Raja Parba, traditional delicacies and sweets are prepared and shared among family and friends. People also engage in music, dance, and cultural performances. The festival creates a joyous atmosphere, and people come together to celebrate the agricultural bounty and the beauty of nature.

Wishing everyone Happy Raja Parba 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).