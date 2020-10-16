Ayodhya, October 16: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year's Ram Leela will be performed at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya without spectators. However, people across the country can witness Ayodhya's Ram Leela because the event will be telecast live in 14 languages. Doordarshan's DD National will host live streaming of Ayodhya's Ram Leela. The schedule of the mega event has also been released. When is Dussehra 2020? October 25 or 26, Know The Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Mythological Stories Related to the Hindu Festival.

The nine-day Ramlila based on the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana will be telecast live from October 17 to 25. DD National will host the live streaming from 7 pm to 10 pm. The repeat telecast will be on DD Bharti the next day from 7 am to 10 am and on DD National from 3 pm to 6 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also witness the star-studded Ram Leela. He will be among a very select audience to watch the show physically. Ahead of Durga Puja, Ramleela Celebrations, DDMA Issues Guidelines for Holding Large Events.

According to Director Subhash Mallik, of Delhi Ramlila Committee, which has been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government to stage Ram Leela this year in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Angad, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishen will be Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh will re-enact his television role of Lord Hanuman.

Actor Raza Murad will portray Ahiravan and actor Shahbaz Khan will bring alive Ravan on stage while Asrani will appear as Narad Muni and Rakesh Bedi will play Vibhishan. A special attraction of the event will be a programme on 'Ramayana' that will cover Lord Ram's trail and also the history of Ayodhya.

