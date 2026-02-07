The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway today, 7 February, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. For millions of cricket fans across India, the question of accessibility has been answered: Prasar Bharati has confirmed that DD Sports will provide live telecasts of the tournament's most significant matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

While private networks hold the primary rights, the public broadcaster will ensure that fans using the DD Free Dish platform can watch the action without a paid subscription.

Which T20 World Cup 2026 Matches are Available on DD Sports?

Under the current arrangement, DD Sports (specifically the 1.0 terrestrial/Free Dish feed) will not broadcast every match of the 55-game tournament. Instead, it will focus on "matches of national importance." Commentary Panel for T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List.

According to official announcements, the free-to-air coverage will include:

All matches featuring the Indian National Team.

Both Semi-Final fixtures.

The World Cup Final, scheduled for 8 March.

It is important to note that viewers on private DTH platforms (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) may find the DD Sports feed "blanked out" during live match hours due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act. These viewers will need to tune into the official private broadcaster for coverage.

T20I World Cup 2026 Broadcasters in India

For fans wishing to watch the entire tournament, including matches between other nations like Pakistan, Australia, and England, the rights are held by JioStar.

Platform Channel / App Language Options Linear TV Star Sports Network English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Digital Streaming JioHotstar Multiple regional feeds + Vertical Feed Free-to-Air DD Sports (DD Free Dish only) Hindi / English

The 2026 edition features 20 teams divided into four groups. India enters the tournament as a heavy favourite, led by T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. Their campaign begins tonight against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The tournament is notable for its logistical spread, with matches being played across Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, while several group B and D matches are hosted in Sri Lanka. Due to ongoing diplomatic discussions, Pakistan is playing their group-stage matches exclusively in Sri Lanka.

How to Access T20 World Cup 2026 Telecast on DD Sports

To find DD Sports on your television, ensure you are using a DD Free Dish set-top box. The channel is typically available on Channel 79. For those preferring digital access, JioHotstar is the exclusive home for streaming, offering innovative features like a 360-degree camera view and a specialized "vertical feed" designed specifically for mobile phone users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).