India and New Zealand are set to face off today (31 January), in the fifth and final IND vs NZ T20I 2026 at the Greenfield International Stadium. While the Men in Blue have already clinched the series 3-1, this concluding match is a vital final rehearsal before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins next week. IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 Preview: Sanju Samson Under Spotlight As India Targets Series Finale Win Against New Zealand.

The final encounter carries significant emotional weight as it takes place in Thiruvananthapuram, the home of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. After a string of low scores, Samson will be under pressure to perform in front of his local supporters.

India is expected to bring back Ishan Kishan, who missed the previous game with a minor niggle, while New Zealand will look to build on their 50-run victory in the fourth T20I to end the series on a competitive high.

Is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Yes, the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2026 will be available on DD Sports. However, there is a key distinction for viewers: the live telecast on DD Sports is exclusively available for DD Free Dish and other terrestrial network users. IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026, Thiruvananthapuram Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Greenfield International Stadium.

Due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, private cable and DTH operators (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV) are generally prohibited from carrying the DD Sports feed of such sporting events. Viewers using these commercial services will need to tune into the official private broadcaster's channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).