Dussehra celebrates the Hindu god Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated by following various customs and practices in different parts of the country. It holds varying significance in different states of India and is observed accordingly. Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashmi that is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year. It falls on the tenth day of the Ashwin month every year. As Dussehra 2020 approaches, people are looking up on the internet for the exact date of the festival. There seem to be a confusion on if it is on October 25 or October 26. So we bring to you Dussehra 2020 date and auspicious timings of the festival. Ayodhya Ramleela 2020: City Gears Up to Celebrate Ramleela This Dussehra Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Bollywood Actors to Take Part; Live Streaming of Event to be Available Online & on TV.

Dussehra 2020 Date and Timings

The word ‘Dussehra’ is derived from two Sanskrit words – ‘dasha’ and ‘hara’ – that means to defeat the ten. Dussehra 2020 falls on October 25. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja, where people worship Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasur, to help restore Dharma. Dussehra 2020 Celebrations: Unlock 5 Guidelines Make Durga Idol Makers Optimistic in Prayagraj.

Vijayadashami on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Vijay Muhurat - 02:17 PM to 03:04 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 46 Mins

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:41 AM on Oct 25, 2020

Dashami Tithi Ends - 09:00 AM on Oct 26, 2020

In Karnataka, a large procession of goddess Chamundeshwari on a throne mounted on elephants in the town of Mysore in the state of Karnataka. In Nepal, Dussehra is celebrated as Dashain. In North India, various colourful fairs and plays are organised. On Vijaydashmi, huge effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakarn are also set on fire. While states like Odisha and West Bengal, the idol of the goddess is immersed in a river or a lake on the day of Vijaydashmi. According to mythology, Durga led a battle against Mahishasur and it lasted for nine days and nine nights. On the tenth day, she killed Mahishasur on the tenth day and hence 10 different manifestations of the goddess are worshipped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).