Mumbai, April 6: Muslims eagerly wait for Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, the month of fasting. Like other months under the Islamic lunar calendar, the first day of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon. To declare the date of Ramzan, Muslims in India depend on the testimonies of locals. Countries like Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates usually follow Saudi Arabia's sighting of the new moon to mark the first day of Ramadan. The sighting of the new moon depends on various factors such as atmospheric conditions, cloudiness and the distance between the sun and the moon on the horizon.

Ramadan Date 2021 in India:

Months under lunar calendar last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day.

Currently, Shabaan month is going on. In India, 29th Shabaan will be on April 12. If the moon is sighted on April 12, Ramadan 2021 in India will begin from April 13. If the moon remains invisible on April 12, Shabaan month will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 14.

During the month of Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan, considered the holiest month, is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity.

