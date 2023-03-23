Mumbai, March 23: Muslims in Mumbai Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and all other parts of India will observe their 1st Roza of Ramzan 2023, also known as Ramadan 2023 on March 24. While observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan is mandatory, Muslims are obliged to follow strict norms and abstain from consuming food and water from early in the morning till evening. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. After breaking their fast at Iftar in the evening, they are allowed to eat all permissible things prior to the next sunrise. The timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset and it may vary from city to city. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 1st Roza on March 24. Ramadan 2023: From Date to Significance and Importance of Fasting, Know Everything About Holy Month of Ramzan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:26 AM 6:52 PM 24 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:01 AM 6:35 PM 24 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 04:48 AM 6:20 PM 24 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:05 AM 6:46 PM 24 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 04:59 AM 6:21 PM 24 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:04 AM 6:29 PM 24 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 24:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 04:22 AM 5:50 PM 24 Mar 2023

Ramzan is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth where Muslims also spend more time in prayer and reading the Quran during this month. We wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

