Ramadan is the holy month in Islam when Muslims worldwide observe the stringent day-long fasts called Roza and offer prayers to Allah. Ramadan is believed to be the most important observance in Islam, with the completion of the month of Ramadan leading to Ramadan Eid or Badi Eid. Ramadan 2023 is expected to begin on March 22 and is sure to be a very important time for Muslims across the world. There are various ways that people who observe the Ramadan fast prepare for this time.

When Is Ramadan 2023?

Ramadan 2023 is expected to begin on March 22, and the celebration is said to go on till April 21 or 22. Like most Islamic observances, Ramadan 2023 Date is also dependent on the moon sighting. The month of Ramadan is the ninth month according to the Islamic calendar and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Ramadan Dos and Don'ts: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During Fasting in the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Significance of Ramadan:

Ramadan is often referred to as the most important and auspicious month in the Islamic Calendar. The entire month is dedicated to fasting, reflection, indulging in acts like charity and introspecting one’s own life and choices and moving forward without any grudges for people. Observance of Ramadan is believed to be one of the five pillars of Islam, and those observing the stringent fast must follow strict rules and focus on dedicating the entire month to learning about Allah and his teaching.

The month-long fasting of Ramadan finally ends with Eid al-Fitr, which is said to be the most important Eid of the year. Many stoic followers of Islam only observe two eids - Eid al-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha (Bakrid). Here’s hoping that the holy month of Ramadan brings with it all the happiness and prosperity that you deserve.

