Mumbai, March 22: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan, is just a day ahead. Muslims across the world are bracing up to celebrate this pious month. As Muslims follow the lunar calendar for their months, Ramadan is the ninth month according to the Islamic calendar. It falls after Shabaan. However, to manage essential daily prayers and to follow a fasting regime, they follow the sun. Basically, the fasting timings are based on sunrise and sunset.

Henceforth, there is always a geographical difference in different countries. There is no uniformity. While the Middle Eastern countries will start the month first, other countries like India and some from the west will start a day later. The same pattern will be followed in the number of fasting hours. Ramadan Mubarak 2023 Images & Ramadan Kareem HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Ramzan Mubarak With Quotes, Greetings & Urdu WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

Countries like Greenland and Alaska will follow the schedule of Mecca. While the average duration of fasting is 14-15 hours. However, the longest fast is of 18 hours, and that will be observed in Reykjavik, Iceland, while the shortest fasting hours will be noticed in Christchurch, New Zealand, i.e. 12 hours. Also, Puerto Montt, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina, will fast for 12 hours. Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Australia, New Zealand, UK, US Live News Updates: Ramzan Crescent Not Sighted in Many Australian States, Final Announcement Awaited.

Other countries like Finland's Helsinki, Scotland's Glasgow, and Canada's Ottawa will fast for 17 hours, while people in London, United Kingdom, and Paris, France, will fast for 16-17 hours. Countries like Zurich, Switzerland; Rome, Italy; and Madrid, Spain, will fast for around 15 hours.

