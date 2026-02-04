As the United Arab Emirates enters the countdown to the holy month of Ramadan 2026, residents and religious authorities are preparing for a significant seasonal shift. Based on the latest astronomical forecasts from the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, the first day of fasting (Roza) in the UAE is most likely to fall on Thursday, February 19, 2026. This year is particularly notable as Ramadan or Ramzan continues its transition into the winter season, promising milder temperatures for worshippers across the Emirates.

The start of Ramadan is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon ($hilal$) on the 29th day of Sha'ban. For 2026, the UAE Moon Sighting Committee will convene on Tuesday, February 17. Ramadan 2026 Date: When Is Moon Sighting and First Roza in Saudi Arabia?

Ramadan 2026 Date in UAE

Astronomers indicate that the moon will be "born" at 4:01 PM local time on February 17 but will set almost simultaneously with the sun. Because the moon will be less than three hours old at sunset, experts believe a physical sighting will be "virtually impossible" on Tuesday. Consequently, Sha'ban is expected to complete 30 days, making Wednesday, February 18 the final day of the current month and Thursday, February 19 the first official day of Ramadan.

Shorter Fasting Hours and 'Cool' Weather

A "Winter Ramadan" brings a reprieve from the intense heat usually associated with the holy month in the Gulf. In 2026, residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai can expect:

Fasting Duration: Initial days will see approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes of fasting, a significant decrease from the 15-hour days seen in previous summer cycles.

Pleasant Conditions: Average daytime temperatures in February hover between 20°C and 25°C, making outdoor community Iftars and evening Taraweeh prayers much more comfortable for the public.

Despite these high-precision astronomical calculations, the UAE's Ministry of Justice emphasises that the final decision rests with the Moon Sighting Committee. Comprised of judicial officials and religious scholars, the committee will meet after Maghrib prayers on February 17 to receive testimonies from across the country.

If a sighting is confirmed earlier than expected, Ramadan could technically begin on Wednesday, February 18, though experts consider this unlikely.

Looking Ahead to Eid Al Fitr 2026

If Ramadan lasts for 29 days as projected by the Emirates Astronomical Society, the holy month would conclude on Thursday, March 19. This would place Eid Al Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026, potentially offering UAE residents a three-day long weekend to celebrate with family and friends.

