Mumbai, February 16: The global Muslim community is preparing for the start of Ramadan 2026, expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, in most parts of the world. While the core principles of Ramadan fasting, abstaining from food, drink, and intimacy from dawn to sunset, remain unchanged, common questions often arise regarding medical treatments, modern hygiene, and accidental slips. Here is a list of what invalidates a fast and what is considered permissible under Islamic guidelines.

Actions That Invalidate the Ramadan Fast

The following actions, if done intentionally during daylight hours, will break Ramadan (Ramzan) fast and typically require the individual to make up the day later:

Intentional Consumption: Eating or drinking even the smallest amount of food or water deliberately.

Smoking and Vaping: Inhaling tobacco smoke or vapor is considered a form of consumption that enters the body, thereby breaking the fast.

Nutritional Injections: Medical treatments that provide nourishment, such as IV drips (glucose/saline) or vitamin injections, are viewed as substitutes for food and will invalidate the fast.

Deliberate Vomiting: While natural illness does not affect the fast, intentionally inducing vomiting is a violation.

Intimacy: Engaging in sexual relations during fasting hours is prohibited and requires a specific form of expiation (Kaffarah) in addition to making up the day.

While the physical fast requires abstaining from food and drink, the spiritual fast requires abstaining from harmful character traits. Religious scholars often cite the Hadith: "Whoever does not give up false speech and acting upon it, Allah has no need of his giving up his food and drink."

Additionally, committing a crime (such as theft, fraud, or violence) while fasting is a significant contradiction. Legally, if a person commits a crime but does not eat, drink, or engage in intimacy, their fast is technically "valid" (they don't have to make up the day). However, many scholars argue that the sin is so heavy that it may render the fast unaccepted by God. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

Permissible Actions: What Does Not Break the Ramadan Fast

There are many common misconceptions about daily activities that people fear might end their fast. According to the latest scholarly consensus:

Forgetful Eating or Drinking: If a person consumes food or water because they genuinely forgot they were fasting, the fast remains valid. They should stop immediately upon remembering and continue as usual.

Medical Injections (Non-Nutritional): Routine vaccinations, insulin for diabetics, and local anesthetics do not break the fast as they do not provide nutrition.

Hygiene and Grooming: Brushing teeth with toothpaste is permissible, provided the paste is not swallowed. Similarly, showering, swimming, and applying perfume or makeup do not affect the fast.

Bodily Fluids: Swallowing your own saliva is perfectly natural and does not break the fast. Nosebleeds or minor cuts also have no impact on the validity of the day.

Asthma Inhalers: Most contemporary scholars agree that using a medical inhaler for asthma is permissible due to medical necessity, as it is primarily air and medication directed to the lungs rather than the stomach.

Category Action Effect on Fast Physical Eating, Drinking, Smoking Invalidates Fast (Must be made up) Medical IV Drip (Nutritional) Invalidates Fast (Must be made up) Immoral Lying, Backbiting, Gossiping Reduces/Destroys Reward (Fast remains valid) Criminal Theft, Fraud, Physical Violence Severely Compromises Acceptance (Fast remains valid) Accidental Forgetfully eating/drinking Fast Remains Valid (No penalty)

Health Exemptions and Safety

Islamic law traditionally exempts several groups from fasting to prioritise physical well-being. This includes the elderly, the sick, travelers, and women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on their menstrual cycle.

