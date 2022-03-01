Ramakrishna Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, a renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence India. Born on February 18, 1863, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is still well known for his teachings of peace, love and kindness. Ramakrishna Jayanti is celebrated on the date of his birth according to the Hindu calendar. Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 4. As we prepare to celebrate Ramakrishna Paramahamsa's birth anniversary, here is everything you need to know about the renowned saint Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022 celebration, Significance of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa birth anniversary and more. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Birth Anniversary?

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 4. As mentioned before, the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, according to the Hindu calendar, is celebrated as Ramakrishna Jayanti. In the dark phase, this celebration is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Phalgun or Magha month (Shukla Paksha).

Celebration of Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022

Ramakrishna Jayanti celebrations are particularly important for devotees of the saint. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa's explanation of the Hindu philosophy and his life works and teachings, in general, are revisited on the occasion of his birth anniversary. March 4 will mark the 186th Ramakrishna Paramahamsa birth anniversary celebration. Born as Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay to a poor Brahmin family in Hooghly district in West Bengal, Ramkrishna gained a lot of popularity amongst people looking for spiritual enlightenment. It is believed that Ramakrishna received his title of Paramahamsa from his Vedantic guru - Totapuri, who was a known monk from Punjab.

One of the most well-known disciples of Ramakrishna was Swami Vivekananda, who played a key role in shaping the way India, Hinduism and spirituality were shaped in the modern era. We hope that this Ramakrishna Jayanti fills your life with the love, kindness and happiness you seek. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022.

