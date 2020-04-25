Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Chennai: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

How to stay fit during Ramadan? (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, April 25: Ramadan 2020, also spelt as Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is a holy month when Muslims across the world observe fast for a month. Muslims keep fast (Roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. They start the day by having a pre-dawn meal which is called sehri and break their fast post-sunset which is called Iftar.

The sehri and iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. The timings also vary from city to city. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings of Chennai in India. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

Sehri and Iftar timings in Chennai

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 25 April 2020 04:37 18:24 2 26 April 2020 04:37 18:24 3 27 April 2020 04:36 18:24 4 28 April 2020 04:35 18:24 5 29 April 2020 04:35 18:24 6 30 April 2020 04:34 18:25 7 01 May 2020 04:34 18:25 8 02 May 2020 04:33 18:25 9 03 May 2020 04:33 18:25 10 04 May 2020 04:32 18:25 11 05 May 2020 04:32 18:26 12 06 May 2020 04:31 18:26 13 07 May 2020 04:31 18:26 14 08 May 2020 04:30 18:26 15 09 May 2020 04:30 18:26 16 10 May 2020 04:29 18:27 17 11 May 2020 04:29 18:27 18 12 May 2020 04:28 18:27 19 13 May 2020 04:28 18:27 20 14 May 2020 04:28 18:28 21 15 May 2020 04:27 18:28 22 16 May 2020 04:27 18:28 23 17 May 2020 04:26 18:28 24 18 May 2020 04:26 18:29 25 19 May 2020 04:26 18:29 26 20 May 2020 04:26 18:29 27 21 May 2020 04:25 18:30 28 22 May 2020 04:25 18:30 29 23 May 2020 04:25 18:30

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship. Fasting is obligatory for adult Muslims, except those who are chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating or diabetic. Sexual intercourse during this time is also prohibited.

Consumption of food and water is not allowed between sehri and iftar. Smoking and drinking during this holy prohibited.