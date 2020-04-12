Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts

Muslims | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 12: Muslims around the world eagerly wait for Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, the month of fasting. The date which will mark the beginning of the Ramzan month is fixed upon moon-sighting, also known as chand raat, at the culmination of the ongoing Shabaan month. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is expected to begin one or two days earlier than its start in India. During Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Bakra Eid: Significance And Religious History of Eid-ul-Adha.

Ramadan 2020 Date in Saudi Arabia:

For Muslims in Saudi Arabia, 29th Shabaan will be on April 22. If the moon is sighted on April 22, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will begin from April 23. If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 24.

Ramzan 2020 Date in India:

Indian Muslims will observe Shabaan 29 on April 24. If the moon is sighted on April 24, Ramzan in India will begin from April 25. However, if the moon is not visible, Muslims will start Ramzan fasting from April 26. During Ramadan, Muslims wake up early morning for the pre-dawn Sehri meal and skip food and water during the day before breaking fast in the evening after sunset. The evening meals are known as Iftar. Fasting in Ramadan is the fourth of the five pillars of Islam.