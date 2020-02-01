Ratha Saptami 2020 Wishes in Telugu and Kannada: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Message, Quotes And SMS to Wish Surya Jayanti

Ratha Sapthami Telugu Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ratha Saptami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Suryanarayana. Shukla Paksha Saptami of Magha month is known as Ratha Saptami, Achala Saptami or Magha Saptami. Ratha Saptami 2020 is observed on February 1. According to beliefs, Lord Surya began enlightening the world on Rathasapthami day also considered as the birthday of God Surya. On this auspicious day, Surya was born to sage Kashyapa and Adithi. Hence Ratha Saptami is also known as Surya Jayanti. It is believed that during this time, Lord Surya moves from the southeast to the northeast. Devotees worship Lord Surya for health and well-being. And as we observe Ratha Saptami 2020 we bring to you Ratha Saptami wishes in Telugu and Kannada which you can share with your friends and family. The list also includes Ratha Saptami WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, Hike Stickers, SMS, quotes and messages. On Rathasapthami, special prayers are conducted at Surya temples across the country.

Rathasapthami represents the change of season to spring and thus the beginning of the harvest season. People wake up in the morning and worship the Sun by following various customs and traditions. People also do Suryanamaskaras early in the morning and reciting various mantras and prayers. Devotees make sweet preparations at home as offerings to the Sun. Some of the dishes include Chakkara Pongal, Vadas other than fruits and beetle leaves. Meanwhile, here are wishes, messages and quotes to send your friends and family.

Ratha Saptami WhatsApp Message Reads: Yadyajjanna Krutham Paapam Mayaa Sapthasu Janmasu Tasya Rogamcha Shokamcha Samastham Hanthu Sapthami.

Ratha Saptami Facebook Greetings Read: Cheekati Pai Velugu Vijayam, Adharmam Pai Dharmam Vijayam, Asathyam Pai Sathyam Vijayam, Anyayam Pai Nyayam Vijayam, Ide Ratha Saptami Sanketham. Ratha Saptami Subhaakankshalu.

Rathasapthami WhatsApp Message Reads: Agnaanapu Cheekati Teralanu Dinchuthuu, Dedeepyamaina Tejassutho, Yedu Gurrala Ratham Pai, Vacche Aa Surya Bhagavanudi Prakasham. Mee Jeevitham Lo Velugunu Prasadinchanee. Ratha Saptami Subhaakankshalu.

Rathasapthami GIF Image!

Rathasapthami Greetings: Rathasapthami Maagha Saptami Subhaakankshalu

Rathasapthami Wishes: Bhaanu Saptami Subhaakankshalu

Ratha Saptami is symbolically represented in the form of the Sun God Surya turning his Ratha which is drawn by seven horses, with Aruṇa as the charioteer, towards the northern hemisphere, in a north-easterly direction. The seven horses reigned represents the seven colours of the rainbow which are also said to represent the seven days of a week. The chariot has 12 wheels, which represents the 12 signs of the Zodiac named Samvatsara.

Women make rangoli design outside their houses on Rathsaptami. They make patterns representing the Sun God with seven horses in a chariot. Married women take bath early in the morning and place seven Eukkam leaves on their body with a pinch of turmeric and raw rice as a customary practice. The festival is observed by performing various customs and traditions. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Ratha Saptami!