The ensemble cast for director Atlee’s highly anticipated sci-fi action epic, tentatively titled AA22xA6, continues to grow. Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has reportedly joined the project, which already features National Award winner Allu Arjun and global icon Deepika Padukone. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, is being positioned as one of the most ambitious pan-India releases in recent history, with a budget estimated between INR 600 crore and INR 800 crore. Deepika Padukone’s FIRST Look in Samurai Avatar From Atlee’s ‘AA22xA6’ Unveiled on Her 40th Birthday? Netizens Left Confused.

Tiger Shroff To Play Cameo in ‘AA22xA6’?

While official confirmation from the production house is still pending, industry reports suggest that Tiger Shroff has been roped in for a "crucial and powerful" role. Sources indicate he will appear in a high-octane flashback sequence designed to maximise the film's action quotient.

The addition of Shroff, known for his stylised combat and athletic screen presence, is expected to complement Allu Arjun’s "Stylish Star" persona. This marks the first time the two action heavyweights will share the screen, a move aimed at solidifying the film’s appeal across both North and South Indian markets.

’AA22xA6 To Be a Two-Part Franchise?

Due to the sheer scale of the narrative, rumours are circulating within the industry that Atlee may split the film into two parts. This strategy follows a growing trend in Indian cinema, seen recently with franchises like Pushpa and Dhurandhar.

Reports suggest that approximately 60% of the project has been completed. Recent filming schedules included a 50-day stint in Mumbai and a specialised underwater action sequence. The production is now expected to move to the Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi to capture major desert action scenes. Allu Arjun To Begin Shooting for Next Schedule of Atlee’s ‘AA22xA6’ Soon? Telugu Star Looks Dapper in All-Black Attire As He Gets Clicked at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Technical Ambition and Star Power

Atlee, coming off the massive global success of Jawan, is reportedly utilising Hollywood-grade VFX and de-ageing technology for the film. The story is said to feature Allu Arjun in multiple roles, possibly three or four distinct characters, spanning different generations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).