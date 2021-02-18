Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami is a Hindu festival that falls on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Hindu month of Magh. It is also a symbol of the birth of the Sun and is therefore celebrated as Surya Jayanti (birthday of the Sun-god). It is believed that on this day, the chariot Sun God is worshipped. Worshipping the Sun God riding on a chariot brings happiness, honour and healing in life. This year Rath Saptami will be celebrated on February 19, 2021. On this day, wake up before the sun rises. get a shower. Offer arghya to the Sun. Before offering Arghya, place seven leaves of Aak on the head. While offering arghya, stay in the salutation posture. Chanting this mantra while offering arghya. Hindus of South India and some parts of North Indian celebrate the Ratha Saptami festival by worshipping the Sun.

This year, Ratha Saptami is going to celebrate on February 19th, 2021. According to the Hindu calendar, people believe that the Saptami of the Shukla paksha of Magh month is called Ratha Saptami. On this day, people create Ratha Saptami Muggu with Chukkallu which marks as a Vahana of Suryadev. After making the Ratha Saptami Rangoli design, people worship Lord Bhaskara and take blessings for good health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness.

Ratha Saptami Kolam design with plain white colour and now people are using different colours and making Ratha Saptami Rangoli designs even more attractive and beautiful. If you want to make a beautiful design of Ratha Saptami Muggu in front of your house or in a competition, then check this page and choose the most interesting and amazing Ratha Saptami 2021 Rangoli designs:

Beautiful Ratham Rangoli

Rathasaptami Rangoli Design

Wow

On this day, the sun illuminated the world with its rays. This is the reason why people perform Suryopasana at the festival of Rath Saptami. Wake up early in the morning and worship the sun with the first ray of the sun. People believe that bathing in holy rivers on this day relieves physical diseases especially skin-related diseases.

