Happy Basant Panchami 2022! According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. There is a special significance of worshiping Goddess Saraswati on this day. This time Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 5. There is a religious belief that Maa Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Worshiping Maa Saraswati gives success to a person in the field of career and education. Especially people associated with the field of job-profession, school-college, institute and arts worship Maa Saraswati on this day. People worship Goddess Saraswati with complete rituals in school, office, and home. According to the scriptures, on this day Maa Saraswati was born. Therefore, Goddess Saraswati is worshiped on this day. When Is Basant Panchami 2022? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebrations Surrounding Saraswati Puja.

The king of seasons, Basant Ritu, begins from the day of Basant Panchami. Every year Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Hanswahini. On the day of Basant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati should be offered yellow sweets and white or yellow coloured clothes should be offered. Not only this, students should donate books on the day of Basant Panchami. It is said that donating on the day of Basant Panchami is very fruitful. But it is necessary to take care of some important dos and don'ts during Saraswati Puja to seek blessings and manifest good luck. Check out:

Avoid abusing anyone on the day of Basant Panchami.

Quarrels should also be avoided on this day.

Stay away from the consumption of meat and liquor on the day of Basant Panchami.

It is very important to follow celibacy on this day.

On the day of Basant Panchami, one should not eat food without taking bath.

Colourful clothes should not be worn on this day. Give preference to yellow clothes only.

Offer books to Maa Saraswati and take a break from studying. Do not touch books.

Trees and plants should not be cut on the day of Basant Panchami.

Along with the worship of Maa Saraswati in schools and educational institutions, people also worship at home. If you are worshiping Goddess Saraswati at home, then keep a few things in mind. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati after taking a bath early in the morning. Keep musical instruments and books at the place of worship and children should also be seated at the place of worship. Give a book as a gift to the children. Eat yellow rice or yellow coloured food on this day.

