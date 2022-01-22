Basant Panchami is the Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring. Also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some places, Basant Panchami 2022 will be commemorated on February 05. The celebration of Basant Panchami is usually filled with various fun and festive events. There are multiple ways to mark this important day, from conducting Saraswati Puja to appease the Goddess of knowledge for her blessings to grand Basant Panchami festivals and fairs in some localities. Basant Panchami also marks the day that many people begin preparation for Holika or Holi, which falls forty days from Basant Panchami. As we prepare to celebrate Basant Panchami 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022: From Holi to Diwali, Eid al-Fitr to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi to Durga Puja- Get Dates of All Festivities.

When is Basant Panchami 2022?

Basant Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on February 05. The celebration of Basant Panchami, as the name suggests, falls on the fifth day (Panchami) in the bright phase of Magha month. The Panchami Tithi for Basant Panchami 2022 Begins at 03:47 AM on February 05, 2022, and will go on till 03:46 AM on February 06, 2022.

Significance of Basant Panchami Celebration

Basant Panchami is said to be a festival of Goddess Saraswati. This celebration is therefore also known as Saraswati Panchami or Shri Panchami. This celebration marks the official beginning of the Spring season, which is considered to be especially important for all. It is interesting to note that celebrating Basant Panchami varies according to the different parts of the country. The celebration of Basant Panchami is limited to India and is also observed by Hindus in Nepal. Sikhs also celebrate this day in unique ways.

How to Celebrate Basant Panchami 2022

The celebration of Basant Panchami varies from conducting Saraswati Puja to appeasing Goddess Saraswati. It is to get enlightened with knowledge and get rid of lethargy and ignorance to people donning bright yellow clothes and getting together with the community to welcome spring with a day of kite flying and fun festivals for Sikhs across.

Basant Panchami 2022 is sure to be filled with various fun festivities and celebrations. We hope that this festival brings all the warmth and happiness to your life. Happy Basant Panchami 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).