Sawan Shivratri, also known as Masik Shivaratri of the Shravan month, is a highly significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. This day observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha during the holy month of Sawan, which is considered one of the most auspicious months for Lord Shiva devotees. Hence, the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is observed as Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri. Sawan Shivratri 2025 falls on July 23. Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: From Hariyali Teej To Raksha Bandhan, Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

While Shivaratri occurs every month, the Sawan Shivratri holds special spiritual importance because the entire month is devoted to Lord Shiva. According to drikpanchang, the Nishita Kaal Puja Time is from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM on July 23. The Shivaratri Parana Time on July 24 will be at 05:38 AM. In this article, let’s know more about Sawan Shivratri 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious occasion. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2025 Date

Sawan Shivratri 2025 falls on July 23.

Sawan Shivratri 2025 Timings

The Nishita Kaal Puja Time is from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM on July 24.

The Shivaratri Parana Time is at 05:38 AM on July 24.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:17 PM to 09:53 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:53 PM to 12:28 AM, July 24

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:28 AM to 03:03 AM, July 24

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:03 AM to 05:38 AM, July 24

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 04:39 AM on July 23

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on July 24

Sawan Shivratri Rituals

Devotees observe the Sawan Shivratri vrat with great devotion and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

One day before Shivratri Vratam, most likely on Trayodashi, devotees should eat only one time.

On Shivratri day, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp to observe full day fast on Shivaratri and to take food on next day.

During Sankalp, devotees pledge for self-determination throughout the fasting period and seek blessing of Lord Shiva to finish the fast without any interference.

On Shivratri day, devotees should take bath in the evening too before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple.

Devotees should do Shiva Puja during night and devotees break the fast next day after taking bath. Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get maximum benefit of the Vrat.

Sawan Shivratri Significance

Sawan Shivratri holds great religious and cultural significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that fasting and worshipping on this day helps in attaining moksha and the blessings of Shiva for health, wealth, and happiness. Shivaratri, which falls during the Shravan month, is known as Sawan Shivratri. On this day, staunch devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a happy life. Devotees stay awake all night singing bhajans and kirtans in praise of Lord Shiva.

As the Shravana month is dedicated to performing Shiva Puja, Masa Shivratri during the Sawan month is considered highly auspicious. However, the most significant Shivaratri, which is known as Maha Shivaratri, falls during February or March, which corresponds to Phalguna month according to the North Indian calendar.

Sawan Shivratri Celebrations

On the day of Sawan Shivratri, famous Shiva temples in North India, Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham arrange special Pujas and Shiva Darshan during Sawan month. On the other hand, thousands of Shiva devotees visit shrines during Sawan month and perform Gangajal Abhishekam.

Sawan Shivratri is more popular in North Indian states - Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar where Purnimanta Lunar Calendar is followed. In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu where Amanta Lunar Calendar is followed Sawan Shivaratri corresponds to Ashadha Shivaratri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).