The Sawan Maas 2025, also known as Shravan Maas, or Shravana Month will start on July 11, and it will end on August 9. As per the Hindu calendar, Sawan Maas is considered one of the most highly spiritual time, which is entirely devoted to Lord Shiva. This auspicious month is not just about the beginning and ending dates of Sawan month, but it is all about the transformative journey, complete devotion, faith and inner reflection. The essence of Shravan lies in the Sawan Somwar. Mondays are considered the most special ones in which all the Shiva devotees keep the fast. They bathe in the early morning, and offer water, milk and bilva leaves on the Shivling to get Lord Shiva's divine blessings. In this article, we will tell you about the Sawan Maas 2025 start and end dates, sacred rituals, traditions and significance for the divine worshipping of Lord Shiva. What Are the 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Know Their Location, Story and Spiritual Significance of Each Jyotirlinga Temples Devoted to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Maas 2025 Start and End Dates

The Sawan Maas 2025 will begin on July 11 and end on August 9.

List of Sawan Somwars

July 14 will be the first Somwar

July 21 will be the Second Somwar

July 28 will be the third Somwar

August 4 will be the last somwar of the Sawan month

Sawan Maas: Sacred Rituals and Traditions

During this whole month, Lord Shiva's devotees wake up early and bathe right before sunrise.

After that, they clean the temple of their home and offer the gangajal, flowers, milk,belpatra, white flowers, dhatura, bhasma, fruits and water to the shivling. Devotional Songs and Bhajans To Worship Lord Shiva During the Festival of Mahashivratri.

After doing that, many people chant the maha mantra, "Om Namah Shivaya," 11, 21, 51 or 108 times, whichever suits them the best.

Now, on every Sawan Somwar, all the devotees keep the fast for the whole day. They break it in the evening after doing the puja, and then go to the Shiva temple.

Sawan Maas Spiritual Significance

According to Hindu legends, Lord Shiva drank poison from water after a conflict between Devas and Asuras to rescue humanity. In the Shravan maas, this incident took place, and His body temperature rose. After that, lord shiva donned the moon right upon his head, which helped him lower his temperature. Do you know that all the Hindu gods also poured the gangajal on lord shiva? It is also believed that Lord Indra wanted the temperature of lord shiva to drop, and that's when he poured the rain over him during the Sawan month. This is why all the devotees pour water and gangajal on lord shiva in Sawan Maas, especially on Mondays.

Shravan month is considered one of the most special and sacred months of the year, and it is all dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is also believed that people who perform puja, keep the fast, and call his name with pure intentions are blessed by Lord Shiva to attain peace and spirituality.

