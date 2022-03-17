The festival of Shab-e-Barat is one of the major festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. According to the Islamic calendar, this festival begins after sunset on the 18th of the month of Sha'ban and continues till the night of the 19th of the same month. Shab-e-Barat is made up of two words aka Shab which means night and Baraat means acquittal. It is believed that on this day Allah frees many people from their sins. The festival of Shab-e-Barat is celebrated with much fervor by the Muslims all over the world. This night is considered very glorified and important in the Muslim-dominant religions. On this day people go to the cemeteries along with mosques to offer prayers.

It is believed that on this day, along with the preparation of the account of the deeds done in the previous year, the fate of the coming year is also decided.

On this day people spend their time in the prayers for Allah. Along with this, there is also a huge crowd of people offering prayers in mosques and cemeteries on this day. According to Islamic beliefs, the festival of Shab-e-Barat is a festival of worship and recitation. On this day, Allah records the good and bad deeds of his servants and also frees many people from hell. Shab e-Barat 2022 in India: Date, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need to Know About The Night of Fortune And Forgiveness.

The festival of Shab-e-Barat also has its own special way of celebration. Special decorations are prepared to lighten up the mosques and cemeteries on this day. It is believed that on this day, worshiping God at night and asking for forgiveness of one's sins yields very good results because this day is considered as the day of reckoning for sins and virtues. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, apart from praying to Allah and asking for forgiveness of their sins, the people of Islam also congratulate each other. In such a situation, you can also say Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to your friends and relatives, for which we have adorable Shab-e-Barat Mubarak Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF and Wallpapers, which you can send through social media:

On this day, people ask Allah for forgiveness for the sins committed in the previous year and ask for blessings for the coming year as well. According to Islamic beliefs, on this night, God keeps the accounts of his servants, so it is believed that on this day, he is also merciful to those who worship him with a sincere heart and ask for forgiveness.

