The festival of Shab e-Barat is widely celebrated by the Muslim community across the world with great splendor and zest. As per the Islamic Calendar Shab e-Barat is observed in the mid of Shaban i.e on the night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban. Herein Shaban is the eight-month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. The celebration is referred to with many names like Bara'at Night, Mid Shaban, the Night of Records, the Night of Fortune, and Forgiveness. This year Shab-e-Barat will commence on the evening of Saturday, 18 March, and end on the evening of Monday, 19 March. In the Arabic world, the celebration is called Laylat al-Baraat. Sha'ban or Shaban 2022: Start Date of Pre-Ramadan Month, Fasting Ritual And Significance Of The Eighth Islamic Month.

Shab e-Barat Traditions

During the Bara'at Night Muslims visit mosque and recite Allah's name, read the Holy book of the Quran and attempt to stay awake in prayer as much as possible. Moreover, some Muslims also pray in front of the graves of their loved ones for the peace of the departed souls. The main observance of the night is the overnight prayers by Muslims for forgiveness from past sins and wrongdoings. During the daytime, people distribute food and clothes among the poor. The Prophet visits each house and eases the troubles of suffering humanity on this night. Before the main event in the night, mosques and homes are decorated with lamps and glittery papers. Families also prepare delicious cuisine that includes rice bread and different kinds of Halwa. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

Significance Of Shab e-Barat

As per the Hadeeth or sayings of Prophet Muhammad, the Night of Forgiveness is considered a night when Allah determines the fortunes and luck of human beings for the year ahead by looking at their past sins. People from around the world perform Nawafil which is a special prayer and ask forgiveness for themselves as well as for their ancestors. It is said that this night of Shab-e-Barat adores the entry of Muhammad into the city of sanctum Mecca. Sha'aban 14 is also honoured by Twelver Shia Muslims as the birth anniversary of Muhammad al-Mahdi, who is believed to be the ultimate saviour of mankind.

