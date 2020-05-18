Shab-e-Qadr 2020: Date in India, Significance And Special Dua for Laylatul Qadr

File image of Jama Masjid in Delhi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shab-e-Qadr is one of the sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. It is also known as Laylatul Qadr, and in English, it is also called Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. In Islamic belief, it was during this night, the holy Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world. As per Islamic faith, on the Night of Laylatul Qadr, the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The exact date of Shab-e-Qadr is not known. However, as per many Muslim sources, Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th) of the last ten days of Ramzan or Ramadan. Traditionally 27th Night of Ramzan is observed as Shab-e-Qadr, and during this Night, Muslims offer special prayers throughout the Night. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Shab-e-Qadr 2020 Date in India:

While most of the Muslims offer special prayers on all odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of the holy month Ramzan, 27th is widely observed as Shab-e-Qadr. In India, 27th Ramzan will fall on May 21, 2020. As per the Islamic calendar, new day begins with the sunset and not at midnight. So, 27th Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 20, which means Muslims will offer special prayers from the May 20 evening onwards till the morning of May 21. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia: When is Hilal Crescent Expected to be Sighted? Know Prospective Eid al-Fitr Dates in KSA.

Shab-e-Qadr Significance:

Shab-e-Qadr is a significant night for Muslims, as the holy Quran was sent down to earth on this night. Laylatul Qadr also has mention in the holy Quran, "The night of Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months (i.e. worshipping God in this night is better than worshipping Him for a thousand months)." Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also spoke about this night in one of the following hadiths: "Whoever offers Salah on the night of Qadr with sincere faith and hope for a reward from Allah (SWT), all his previous sins will be forgiven." (Bukhari).

During Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims offer special prayers, read the Quran and make a special dua (supplication). One of the special duas for Shab-e-Qadr is Allahumma innaka `afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa'fu `annee (O Allah You are The One Who forgives greatly, and loves to forgive, so forgive me).