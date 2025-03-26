Shab-e-Qadr 2025 will be marked on the night of March 26 or March 27. Also known as Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Power, Shab-e-Qadr celebrates the night when the Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world, and also when the Quran's first verses were revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel. This celebration is often referred to by various other names like Night of Destiny, the Night of Decree, the Night of Determination, or the Precious Night. As we prepare to observe Laylat al-Qadr 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Shab-e-Qadr and its significance for practicing Muslims around the world.

Laylat al-Qadr 2025 Date

Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr 2025 will be marked on the night of March 26 or March 27. The exact night of Laylat al-Qadr is not known. However, it is celebrated in the last 10 days of Ramadan. It is believed to fall on one of the odd numbered nights of the holy month. Most people observe Shab-e-Qadr on the 27th night of Ramadan, which falls on March 27. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

Shab-e-Qadr Significance

The Night of Power or Shab-e-Qadr is believed to be one of the most auspicious days in the holy month of Ramadan. The Quran also states that Laylat al-Qadr is better than a 1000 months. While the last 10 days of Ramadan are usually concerned to be the most auspicious, the celebrations and observances during this time are bound to be extra special. The celebration of Laylat al-Qadr is marked by reciting the Quran with increased devotion and dedication.

Many people also make it a point to visit the mosque and offer prayers seeking forgiveness from the almighty and making sincere repentance. Indulging in charitable acts, as suggested throughout the month of Ramadan, is also a common practice on this day. We hope that the observance of Shab-e-Qadr 2025 brings with it the peace and happiness that you deserve. Happy Laylat al-Qadr 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).