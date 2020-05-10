Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Jama Masjid Illuminated After Ramadan Moon Sighted in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 10: The culmination of Ramzan will lead to the observance of Eid al-Fitr, one of the two biggest festivals observed by Muslims across the globe. With the first fortnight of Ramadan ul Kareem over, the countdown for Eid has begun. The tentatives date of Eid al-Fitr (April 24-25) is known, whereas, the exact day would be determined on Chand Raat, when moon sighting is attempted. Here Are Types of Eid Celebrated by Muslims Around The Year.

When will Ramzan end in India? The holy month, today, has reached its 16th date. As per the lunar calendar followed in Islam, a month's duration is either 29 or 30 days -- depending on the sighting of new moon. If the moon is sighted on April 23 evening, then Ramzan, also referred to as Ramadan, will end and the next Islamic month of Shawwal will begin.

When is Chand Raat? The Urdu term refers to the evening when the sighting of new moon is attempted. As stated above, the 29th of Ramzan would be completed on April 23, and on that evening, attempts will be made to sight the crescent. If the moon remains unseen, then 30th of Ramzan would be observed on April 24.

When is Eid al-Fitr in India? Theologically, Eid is celebrated on the 1st date of Islamic month of Shawwal. As stated above, Ramzan in India would either end on April 23 or 24, depending on the sighting of moon. If the crescent is seen on Saturday (April 23), when Eid will be celebrated on Sunday (April 24). Else, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Monday (April 25).

In Saudi Arabia and most other parts of the Gulf, crescent sighting would be attempted a day earlier - that is April 22 - as their Umm al-Qura calendar is a day ahead than the Indian subcontinent region. As per the usual precedent, moon in South Asian region is sighted only a day after it is seen in the Middle East region.