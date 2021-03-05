Shabri Jayanti is celebrated on the seventh day of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. According to the religious beliefs amongst the Hindus, on this day, Lord Shri Ram ate his half-eaten ber(Jujube) to fulfil his devotion to Maa Shabri. Hence every year Shabri Jayanti is celebrated with great pomp in India. This year, Shabri Jayanti is celebrated today aka March 5, 2021 (Friday). Shabari. This day is dedicated to Shabari, the exclusive devotee of Lord Rama. On this day, rituals say that one must worship Maa Shabari in Shabari Mala. Worshipping Mata Shabari also gets you the blessings of Lord Rama. The story of Shabari is mentioned in Ramcharitmanas. On this day people read the Ramayana as well.

Shabri Jayanti holds very special significance in Hinduism. On this day, Mother Shabari is worshipped along with Lord Shri Ram. It is believed that by doing this all wishes are fulfilled. According to mythology, Mother Shabari attained salvation on this day with the blessings of Lord Rama. It is mentioned in the scriptures that on the seventh day of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month, Mata Shabari attained salvation as a result of her devotion to Lord Rama. Therefore on this day, you can share Shabari Jayanti 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes, HD images, Shabari and Ram Ji pics, Telegram photos, GIFs and messages provided for you to download below:

According to the legend found in the texts, Mata Shabari was an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Rama. Shabri's real name was "Shramana". She belonged to the Shabar caste of the Bhil community, hence her name was later called Shabari. Her father was the head of the Bhils and he had arranged the marriage of Shramana to a Bhil Kumar.

