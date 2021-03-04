Shabari Jayanti 2021 is celebrated today. One of the auspicious festive events that the Hindu community celebrates in March is, Shabari Jayanti. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Shabari – an elderly woman ascetic who appeared in the Hindu classic, i.e., Ramayana and was a huge devotee of Lord Ram. People celebrate the occasion by following many rituals and traditions on this day. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Shabari Jayanti. If you are searching for more information about Shabari Jayanti 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, and significance, then you have arrived at the right destination.

What is the date of Shabari Jayanti 2021?

The festive event of Shabari Jayanti is celebrated on the occasion of Krishna Paksha Saptami in the holy month of Phalguna as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, the event of Shabari Jayanti will be observed on March 5, i.e., Friday. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online: List of National Festivals in India, International Days, Long Weekend Dates and Events in New Year.

What is the shubh muhurat of Shabari Jayanti 2021?

Shabari Jayanti 2021 Date: March 5, 2021, i.e. Friday

Saptami Tithi Begins – 09:58 PM on Mar 04, 2021

Saptami Tithi Ends – 07:54 PM on Mar 05, 2021

What are the rituals of Shabari Jayanti?

Devotees follow several rituals and traditions on the occasion of Shabari Jayanti. People wake up early in the morning and take bath before sunrise. They sing prayers in praise of Lord Rama and Lakshmana on this auspicious day. Some anecdotes are read in high regards of Mata Shabari, where she met Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana during their time of the 14-year exile. Homes are cleaned, and the deities are offered traditional sweets and food items, marking the celebrations of the day.

What is the significance of Shabari Jayanti?

The festive event of Shabari Jayanti is a significant event for the Hindu community. The event signifies how a devotee is rewarded by the Lord himself for their devotion towards the deity. Shabari is widely regarded as a devoted woman ascetic in the Hindu classic Ramayana, where she received Lord Rama’s blessings because of her utmost dedication and devotion

towards him.

Today we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Shabari Jayanti 2021”. You can share this information about Mata Shabari Jayanti with your loved ones and enlighten them about this auspicious occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).