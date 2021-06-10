The occasion of Shani Jayanti is celebrated with much fervour across the world as it is one of the most significant planets when it comes to Indian astrology. The festivities of Shani Jayanti take place to commemorate the festive event of Lord Shani’s (Shani Dev) birth anniversary. Lord Shani is the son of the Sun God, Surya Dev. This year, the event of Shani Jayanti will take place on June 10. People can share their festive vibes with their loved ones by sharing these amazing Shani Jayanti 2021 greetings with their dear ones. At LatestLY, we bring you the newest collection of Shani Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, which you will like to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

The day of Shani Jayanti is one the most auspicious ones when it comes to people's lives. It is believed to be the most significant day when it comes to appeasing Lord Shani.

A lot of people observe the auspicious Shani Jayanti, among other festivities, to mark the celebrations of the day.



There are several ways in which people observe the occasion of Shani Jayanti. There are several rituals, traditions, and customs that are followed dutifully on this auspicious day.

The planet of Shani (Saturn) has the most profound effects amongst all planets. It is said that appeasing Shani Dev results in the best favours of all individuals.



