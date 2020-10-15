Shirdi Sai Baba was admired and respected by his devotees. An Indian spiritual master who is regarded by his followers to be a manifestation of Sri Dattaguru and identified as a saint and a fakir. He was revered by both Hindus and Muslims devotees when he was life and even after his death. It was on October 15, 1918, Shirdi Sai Baba left his body. Today, marks his Mahasamadhi. On the auspicious occasion of Shri Sai Baba Punyatithi (death anniversary), here we bring you Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Mahasamadhi 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. These photos of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba are perfect for the devotees, who would be able to send across through WhatsApp stickers. In addition, these messages and greetings are also perfect for your Facebook and other social media posts to mark his death anniversary.

According to accounts from his life, he preached the importance of “realisation of the self and criticised love towards perishable things.” His teachings concentrate on the moral code of love, forgiveness, helping others, charity and many more, devoted to peace and guru. Sai Baba and his teachings have a tremendous following. His teachings combined elements of Hinduism and Islam. Shirdi Sai Mahasamadhi Day 2020 is on October 15, which is today. To mark his death anniversary, here we bring you Shri Shirdi Sai Baba HD photos and wallpapers that are free to download to remember and honour him on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Only that which is got by hard effort will yield lasting benefit.” Sai Baba

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Before you speak, ask yourself: Is it kind? Is it necessary? Is it true? Does it improve the silence?” Sai Baba

WhatsApp Message Reads: “There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart.” Sai Baba

