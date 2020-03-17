Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra to Close For Devotees From 3 PM on March 17 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Saibaba Temple in Shirdi (Image: PTI)

Mumbai, March 17: As the threat of the deadly coronavirus looms over India, authorities in Maharashtra decided to close temples for devotees to contain the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, temple authorities of the famous Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra said that the shrine will be shut for devotees from 3 pm on March 17 till further orders. According to a tweet by ANI, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust informed that Shirdi Sai Temple will close temple for devotees from 1500 hours today (March 17) till further orders.

In the last week, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust had appealed to devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Monday, other famous temples including the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust decided to close the temple for devotees till further notice.

Maharashtra: Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi to close temple for devotees from 1500 hours today till further orders. #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/mSmwjtNDWW — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

In India, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to three after a 63-year-old male patient, who was admitted at Kasturba Hospital died after being infected by the virus."He had high blood pressure, pneumonia & inflammation of heart muscles and increased heart rate leading to death. He tested positive for COVID19", a tweet by ANI said. The total COVID-19 confirmed cases in India now stand at 126, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit with 39 positive cases.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 150 countries with 6606 deaths worldwide.