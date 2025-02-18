Shivaji Jayanti, also called Shiv Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, is celebrated in India, especially Maharashtra, every year with a lot of joy and fervour. Shivaji Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19. It marks the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the greatest Maratha warrior and king. He was a wise and renowned king and a strategic warrior who won several battles. He was known for his justice, courage, and valour, and his bravery and dedication to his people are remembered till date. To know more about Shivaji Maharaj, watch the Rakkt, Indian History video below. When Is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025? Know Shiv Jayanti Date, History, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

Learn More About Shivaji Maharaj Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)