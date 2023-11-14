Diwali 2023 will be celebrated on November 12. While the five-day festival of Diwali 2023 began on November 10, with Dhanteras celebrations, the most important day of Diwali - Lakshmi Puja 2023 - will be marked on November 12. It is interesting to note that this year, Diwali and Choti Diwali fall on the same day. As we celebrate this festival of light, people are sure to share Happy Diwali 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Diwali greetings, Diwali 2023 images and wallpapers, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Diwali Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Diwali is considered to be the most important Hindu festival that is commemorated every year. The reason behind the celebration of Diwali varies in different states of India. While people in North India celebrate Diwali as the day that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. People in South India celebrate Diwali to commemorate Goddess Durga’s victory against the evil demon Narhasura. This celebration is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi.

The core celebration of Diwali commemorates the victory of light and all things good against evil. People decorate their homes with lights and diyas and celebrate the prevalence of good on this day. As we celebrate Diwali 2023, here are some Happy Diwali 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Diwali greetings, Diwali 2023 images and wallpapers, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Diwali Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy Diwali Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Deepavali! On This Festival of Light, May the Fireworks Bring Along the Message of Hope and Success!

Happy Diwali Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali to You and Your Family. May the Darkness Be Cast Away and Hopes To Rejoin Your Life.

Happy Diwali Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Diwali Wishes To Brighten Up Your Life. Have a Great Diwali With Friends and Family!

Happy Diwali Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali, Everyone! May This Diwali Be a Reason for Our Families and Us To Come Together and Create Everlasting Memories of Love and Light!

Happy Diwali Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dipavali Be the Most Special and Memorable One for You, My Friend! Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Diwali!

We hope that Diwali 2023 brings with it the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Diwali 2023!

