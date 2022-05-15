Sikkim is one of the most beautiful states in India that is filled with a rich history. And every year, on May 16, people from this state celebrate Sikkim Foundation Day to mark the day that Sikkim was recognised as a State in India. The celebration of Sikkim Foundation Day 2022 will be filled with various events and conferences. The history of Sikkim and its contribution to Indian heritage are often discussed today. As we prepare to celebrate Sikkim Foundation Day 2022, everything you need to know about this day is Sikkim Foundation Day 2022 Date & Celebration, History of Sikkim, etc. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for The Month.

When is Sikkim Foundation Day 2022?

Sikkim Foundation Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 16. This annual celebration marks the anniversary of the day that Sikkim was integrated as an Indian state. On May 16, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state in the Indian Union Territory.

History of Sikkim Foundation Day

Sikkim is considered to be a state filled with rich cultural history, which is extremely significant. The Lepchas are said to be the earliest inhabitants of Sikkim. The state has since had several ethnic groups residing. In 1642, Sikkim was ruled by the Chogyal dynasty before becoming a protectorate state in the British Raj in 1890. When India received its independence in 1947, Sikkim unofficially became a part of India under India’s realm for its foreign policy, security and communication. Then, in 1975, the people of Sikkim demonstrated a rebellion to put an end to the monarchy in the state. On May 16, 1975, Sikkim was finally recognised as the 22nd Indian Union State.

The celebration of Sikkim Foundation Day is a grand affair in the state. Government offices and organisations often run awareness campaigns to spread the story of Sikkim’s independence and its inclusion in India through and through. The rich heritage and cultural diversity that the state upholds are also discussed and cherished, especially on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sikkim Foundation Day 2022!

