Sindoor Khela or Sindoor Utsav 2025 will be celebrated on October 2. The annual commemoration marks the end of the Durga Puja celebration and commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory against the evil demon Mahishasura. The celebration of ⁠Sindoor Khela is mainly marked by Bengali women across the country playing with vermillion and applying it to each other, as they indulge in a song and dance spectacle to commemorate the end of another Pujo season. As we prepare to celebrate ⁠Sindoor Khela 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate ⁠Sindoor Khela and its significance. Bengali Durga Puja 2025 Rituals Explained: Significance of Akal Bodhon, Aarti, Sandhi Puja, Sindoor Khela and Visarjan in the Grand Festival.

When is Sindoor Khela 2025?

Sindoor Khela 2025 will be marked on October 2. The celebration is usually marked on the occasion of Vijayadashami after the conclusion of ritual worship. On the day of Bengal Vijayadashami, idols of Durga are immersed, which culminates Durga Puja festivities. The festivities of Sindoor Utsav follow this and are marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by the married women of Bengal. Even men indulge in this festivity, which is called Kolakuli.

Significance of Sindoor Utsav

Sindoor Utsav commemorates the end of the most important festival for Bengalis - Pujo. The celebration of Sindoor Khela is a joyous and liberating commemoration of the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil demon Mahishasura. The ritual worship of Goddess Durga ends on Vijayadashami day, when Goddess Durga’s idol is revered and finally taken out for visarjan. Goddess Druga is believed to head back to Mount Kailasa from earth on this day. The Visarjan Puja is followed by the fun festivities of Sindoor Khela. The celebration mainly revolves around married Bengali Hindu women applying sindur on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offering sweets to her.

The celebration of Sindoor Khela is a declaration of victory and joy. It is a bittersweet moment for the devotees celebrating this day, as it also brings with it the departure of Goddess Durga, after the five-day festivities. It is interesting to note that after the Sindoor Khal celebration, people go on to commemorate Vijaya Dashami by posting Bijoyo greetings.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

