Durga Puja is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in eastern states like West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Bihar. The auspicious festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The Durga Puja celebrations usually last for ten days, with the last five important days known as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami being the most significant. This year, Durga Puja 2025 starts on September 27 with Panchami and ends with Vijayadashami on October 2. Durga Puja is not just a celebration of Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, but also a series of symbolic rituals that hold deep spiritual and cultural meaning. From Bodhon, which marks the invocation of Maa Durga, to the grand Aarti and the powerful Sandhi Puja, every ritual carries a story of devotion and tradition. The joyous Sindoor Khela adds colour and camaraderie, while the emotional Visarjan symbolises farewell and new beginnings. Keep reading to know the significance of these important rituals observed during Durga Puja 2025.

Durga Puja festivities are about the traditional rituals that carry deep meaning for devotees of Goddess Durga. Each ceremony performed during the five days of the Puja represents a spiritual journey of invoking the Goddess, worshipping her in her many forms, and bidding her farewell with love and devotion. The divine rituals and modern celebrations add to centuries-old practices that glorify the triumph of good over evil.

Akal Bodhon Ritual During Durga Puja

The Durga Puja rituals begin with Bodhon, the ritual of invoking Goddess Durga into the idol. Conducted usually on Mahalaya or Sashthi, it signifies awakening the divine mother and inviting her to descend into the earthly realm. This sacred moment connects devotees to the spiritual energy of Durga, marking the start of the festivities. The rhythmic chanting of mantras, conch blowing, and the fragrance of dhuno (incense) during Bodhon set a divine tone for the days ahead.

Kalparambha and Akal Bodhon 2025 on Sunday, September 28, 2025

Kolabou Puja on Monday, September 29, 2025

Aaarti and Sandhi Puja

The other important Durga Puja rituals include Maa Durga Aarti and Sandhi Puja. Durga Aarti is performed daily with lamps, flowers, and dhuno, while Sandhi Puja, held at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, is the most significant ritual. It commemorates the exact moment when Goddess Durga transformed into Chamunda to slay demons Chanda and Munda. During this time, devotees light 108 lamps and offer 108 lotuses, creating an atmosphere charged with devotion and divine energy.

Sandhi Puja on Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 05:42 PM to 06:30 PM

Sindoor Khela and Visarjan

The festival concludes with rituals like Sindoor Khela and Visarjan. On Dashami, married women smear each other with sindoor, celebrating the feminine energy of Durga and wishing marital bliss. It’s not just a playful ritual but a symbolic tribute to the power of womanhood.

Sindoor Khela on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Bengal Durga Visarjan on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Finally, as the idols are immersed in rivers or water bodies during Visarjan, it represents the Goddess returning to her heavenly abode, leaving behind blessings and the promise to return next year.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).