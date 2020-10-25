Shubo Bijoya 2020! On this day Durga Puja celebrations turn into Vijaydashmi and are celebrated in the form on Bijoya in the Eastern part of the country. On this day Ravana effigies are blown because according to legends, today Lord Rama killed Lankapati Ravana, however, on this day Maa Durga kills Mahishasura on this day and after worshipping Adishakti for nine days during Navratri, people celebrate Vijayadashami. Today aka October 2020, Vijayadashami is being celebrated all around India. It is the same day, when Dussehra is celebrated, marking the nine-day event of Ramlila. As this day also marks the end of the Navratri 2020 festivals you can also check out some Dussehra Shubhechha images, Dussehra Shubhechha 2020 Marathi wishes. You can share these Happy Dussehra wishes, Dasara Chya Hardik Shubhechha banner, Dasara Chya Hardik Shubhechha messages in Marathi, Vijayadashami messages, Dussehra 2020 images, Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status images online.

As we give a farewell to Maa Durga with pujo feel coming to an end you can check out Maa Durga HD images, Facebook messages and GIF greetings to celebrate Vijayadashami. Twitter is flooded with Shubho Bijoya Wishes, Greetings, HD Maa Durga Images to celebrate Goddess' victory over Mahishasura. Check out:

Happy dussera and shubho bijoya! May the goddess always smile on us and may the good always triumph! — anu raj (@rajsahiba) October 25, 2020

Subho Bijoya

Happy Bijoya

Subho Bijoya May this festival fill your life with good luck and blessings of Maa Durga. NR AUTOS Mahindra Contact: +91 8956866280 Visit us: https://t.co/yHMuaaEGtT Address: 55, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata 700071 pic.twitter.com/K0VzQh7ykY — NR AUTOS MAHINDRA (@AutosNr) October 25, 2020

Vijay Dashmi

Happy Durga Puja! 🙏🎊 May you and your family be blessed with an abundance of joy, health, and prosperity. Subho Bijoya from team Money View - your loan partner 😊🙏#MoneyView #DurgaPuja #Vijayadashami #indiacelebrates #personalloan #instantloan pic.twitter.com/4fFI1W1ILg — Money View (@MyMoneyView) October 22, 2020

Mahishasura Mardini Stotra may be associated with the destruction, but on hearing it one feels joy, positivity and peace in mind. You are wondering what could be the reason for this? So the reason is its presentation. But, then there is also the negativity of the destruction. Probably because if the destruction is associated with welfare, it is peaceful, to protect pleasure and to protect positivity in the world.

