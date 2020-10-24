Dussehra 2020 is on October 25. The nine-day festival of Navratri has come to an end following the celebration of Vijayadashami. Dussehra or Vijayadashami is known by various names like Dasara or Dusshera, a very important celebration marked all over the country. In places where Durga Puja is celebrated with much enthusiasm, the day of Vijayadashami marks the end of the festival too. Bengalis bid goodbye to Goddess Durga Maa with a heavy heart. They greet each other with Subho Bijoya greetings. On Dussehra, Ravana's effigies are burnt across the nation, marking the celebration of victory of good over evil. Because of the pandemic, Dussehra 2020 celebration will not be the same, and many places will host the event virtually for devotees to witness the burning of Ravana's effigy from home. This is why we bring you Happy Dussehra 2020 greetings and Vijayadashami HD images. These Dussehra WhatsApp stickers, Ravan Dahan HD images, GIFs, Lord Rama's photos, SMSes and wishes are perfect to send on Dasara.

One of the ways of celebrating Dusshera is burning an effigy of Ravana, to remember the victory of Lord Rama. Just like the festival of Navaratri, Dussehra also marks the victory of good over evils. Ravana Dahan signifies the burning of all evils and looking at the good things in life. So it is celebrated in grandeur, especially in northern parts of the country. People also send images to celebrate Ravan Dahan, share positive Dussehra greetings and blessings through Dasara wishes. Given below is a wonderful collection of Dusshera 2020 wishes, Vijayadashmi greetings, Maa Durga images, Ravan Dahan WhatsApp stickers all of which you can download for free and send everyone.

Happy Vijayadashami 2019

WhatsApp Message Reads: May blessings of Durga Maa always stay with you. Warm wishes of Subho Vijaya Dasami to you and your family.

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May this Vijaya Dashami lights up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Vijaya Dasami!

Subho Vijayadashami 2019 messages

Message reads: Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, But not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

Happy Vijayadashami 2019

Message reads: The time for the celebration of the victory of the good over the evil has arrived. Let's continue the same spirit. Happy Dussehra!

Dusshera GIFs

Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers

One of the many ways of sending greetings of the festive occasion is through WhatsApp stickers. There are special festive packs which are created to send greetings and wishes via WhatsApp stickers. All you have to do is go to the Play Store, download Dusshera special stickers and use them via the messaging application. Download these festive packs here.

Watch Video: Dussehra 2020 Wishes

We hope the above-given messages and images help you to convey the greetings for the festive occasion. Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Dussehra 2020!

