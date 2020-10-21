The auspicious festival of Durga Puja 2020 is here. With Maha Panchami on October 21, devotees across the nation are all ready to welcome Maa Durga and celebrate her homecoming for the next five days. Durga Puja 2020 begins with Maha Sasthi on October 22 and will last till October 26, the final day as Bijoya Dashami. In West Bengal, Vijaya Dasami is observed as Bijoya Dashomi, immediately after the day the tenth day of Nabaratri. On this day, devotees bid teary-eyed farewell to Maa Durga and hope for her safe journey towards Kailash. It is a significant day and offers various traditions. So, when is Bijoya Dashami 2020? In this article, we bring you Vijayadashami 2020 date, shubh muhurat and significant about the final day of Durga Puja.

Vijayadashami 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Vijayadashami 2020 is on October 26. According to Drik Panchang, the Dashami tithi begins at 7:41 am on October 25 and ends at 9:00 am on October 26.

Bijoya Dashami: Significance and Celebration

Durga Puja is a celebration of Shakti and the triumph of good over evil. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s win over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, remembering Maa Durga’s victory to restore and protect dharma. On this day, clay statues are ceremoniously walked to a river or ocean coast for a solemn farewell to Maa Durga. Many mark their faces with sindoor (vermilion). It is an emotional day for the devotees. When the procession reaches the water, Maa Durga’s idol is immersed, and the clay dissolves, and she is believed to return to Mount Kailasha with Shiva.

On this day, young adults take blessings of their elders and wish each other “Subho Bijoya.” People also distribute sweets and gifts, visit their friends and family members. The celebration this year is limited because of the pandemic and devotees are urged to follow the COVID-19 guidelines to stay safe and contain the spread of the virus during the festival.

