Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Swami Dayananda Saraswati, a prominent Hindu spiritual leader and social reformer. The day is observed annually on the 10th day (Dashami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu lunar month of Magha. This year, Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Swami Dayananda Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824, in Tankara, Gujarat, India. He was the founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement aimed at revitalizing Hindu society by promoting principles such as monotheism, social equality, and Vedic teachings. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Wishes, Quotes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wishes To Send on the Day.

On Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti, followers of Arya Samaj and of Swami Dayananda Saraswati commemorate his life and teachings through various rituals, prayers, discourses, and community service activities. The day serves as an opportunity to reflect on his teachings and principles.

All About Swami Dayananda Saraswati That You Should Know:

In 1875, Swami Dayananda founded the Arya Samaj in Bombay (now Mumbai), to promote Vedic knowledge and values and reform Hindu society. The Arya Samaj advocated for the worship of one God (monotheism) and the rejection of idol worship, caste distinctions, and other social inequalities. Swami Dayananda Saraswati was the first to give the call for Swaraj as ‘India for Indians’ in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak. Denouncing the idolatry and ritualistic worship, he worked towards reviving Vedic ideologies. Subsequently, the philosopher and President of India, S. Radhakrishnan, called him one of the ‘makers of Modern India’, as did Sri Aurobindo. He believed in the infallible authority of the Vedas. Dayananda advocated the doctrine of Karma and Reincarnation. He emphasized the Vedic ideals of Brahmacharya, including celibacy and devotion to God. Among Dayananda's contributions were his opposition to untouchability, promotion of equal rights for women, and his commentary on the Vedas from Vedic Sanskrit in Sanskrit as well as in Hindi. The first Arya Samaj unit was formally set up by him at Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1875 and later the headquarters of the Samaj were established at Lahore. Swami Dayanand Saraswati was more than a religious leader; he was a reformer who left a deep impression on India. Swami Dayananda established educational institutions to promote Vedic education and modern learning. He believed in the synthesis of traditional Vedic knowledge with modern sciences.

Swami Dayananda Saraswati played a significant role in advocating for the reform of various social and religious practices prevalent in Hindu society during his time. His teachings and the Arya Samaj had a significant impact on Indian society, inspiring many social and religious reforms and movements.

